U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, gives a situation update to Marines with the command element, MRF-D 24.3, during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 24, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 provides MRF-D 24.3 the opportunity to conduct training missions as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, while integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, ground, off-continent, and allied capabilities, increasing warfighting readiness and better preparing the MAGTF to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 22:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932025
|VIRIN:
|240724-M-QM580-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110469464
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commanding officer briefs situation update during Exercise Predator's Run 24, by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
