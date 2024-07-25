Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAFES 129th Anniversary celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific update video highlighting 129th AAFES Anniversary celebration held at Yokota Air Base's Exchange on Thursday, July 25th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 21:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932022
    VIRIN: 240725-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110469339
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES 129th Anniversary celebration, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    Exchange
    AAFES
    Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download