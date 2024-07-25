Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-124th Infantry Regiment Conducts Field Training Exercises during XCTC B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1-124th Infantry Regiment conducts field training exercises (FTX) during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) B-Roll. (Video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932017
    VIRIN: 240726-A-BE701-2040
    Filename: DOD_110469230
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 1-124th Infantry Regiment Conducts Field Training Exercises during XCTC B-Roll, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    FLARNG XCTC

