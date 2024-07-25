Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-111 Aviation and 1-124 Infantry Chinook Pickup B-roll

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter piloted by Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment for transport during a training exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 28, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932016
    VIRIN: 240728-Z-XD814-1004
    Filename: DOD_110469210
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-111 Aviation and 1-124 Infantry Chinook Pickup B-roll, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    Florida XCTC

