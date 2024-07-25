Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter piloted by Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment for transport during a training exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 28, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932016
|VIRIN:
|240728-Z-XD814-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110469210
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-111 Aviation and 1-124 Infantry Chinook Pickup B-roll, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.