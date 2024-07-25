Soldiers assigned to the field feeding platoon of Company H, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, prepared and served dinner in the training environment during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 27, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931981
|VIRIN:
|240722-A-AY926-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110468465
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Iowa field feeding platoon serves Soldiers at XCTC, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
