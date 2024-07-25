Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Iowa field feeding platoon serves Soldiers at XCTC

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the field feeding platoon of Company H, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, prepared and served dinner in the training environment during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 27, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931981
    VIRIN: 240722-A-AY926-1001
    Filename: DOD_110468465
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Iowa field feeding platoon serves Soldiers at XCTC, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Ripley
    XCTC
    92G
    eXportable Combat Training Capability

