    Florida Army National Guard Aviation and Field Artillery at XCTC

    HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Justin Martin 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 2-116th Field Artillery Regiment, and Bravo Company, 1-185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, work together at sling load and live exercises involving M119 105 mm howitzers during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 22 and 26, 2024. FLARNG Soldiers at XCTC put their skills to the test as they performed under pressure with wartime scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Martin)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 12:07
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    FLNG XCTC
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC

