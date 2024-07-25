Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), South Atlantic Division, speaks during a Change of Command ceremony at the Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville Fl., July 26, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 01:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931964
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-BO243-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110468154
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
