Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAFFS Operations Expand with Additional Fire Fighting Aircraft from Nevada and Wyoming Air National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Department of Defense MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130 aircraft from the Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard, 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, and the Air Force Reserve’s 302nd Airlift Wing, Colorado, perform aerial fire fighting operations at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, July 26, 2024. The Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service activated four Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS to assist with increased wildfire activity across the West. One aircraft has been mobilized from each of the participating units:  The Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing, and the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing. These MAFFS aircraft are joining the Forest Service and other state and federal agencies fighting wildfires across the West. These military C-130s can be converted into airtankers, providing a critical “surge” capability that can be used to bolster wildfire suppression efforts when commercial airtankers are fully committed or not readily available. The C-130 aircraft are equipped with the U.S. Forest Service’s MAFFS, which can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. The system slides into the back of the military aircraft, and retardant is released through a nozzle on the rear left side. The national MAFFS program is comprised of a total of eight C-130 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931951
    VIRIN: 240726-Z-QY689-2004
    Filename: DOD_110467920
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAFFS Operations Expand with Additional Fire Fighting Aircraft from Nevada and Wyoming Air National Guard, by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Air Force Reserve
    C130J
    USNORTHCOM
    C130H
    U.S. Northern Command
    MAFFS
    U.S. Forest Service
    NIFC
    Aerial Fire Fighting
    CALFIRE
    146AW
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    Hollywood Guard Forever
    FireSeason2024
    Fireyear2024
    First Air Force: USDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download