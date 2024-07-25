Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    356th Quartermaster Company Provides Essential Supplies During XCTC

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Justin Martin, Sgt. Marc Morgenstern and Sgt. Jalen Thomas

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 356th Quartermaster Company work diligently in the Brigade Support Area (BSA) at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 26, 2024, supplying food, water and ice to soldiers in the field during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise. This effort ensured that soldiers in the field had the necessary provisions to sustain their operations and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 356th Quartermaster Company Provides Essential Supplies During XCTC, by SGT Justin Martin, SGT Marc Morgenstern and SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    FLARNG XCTC

