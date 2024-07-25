Soldiers from 356th Quartermaster Company work diligently in the Brigade Support Area (BSA) at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 26, 2024, supplying food, water and ice to soldiers in the field during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise. This effort ensured that soldiers in the field had the necessary provisions to sustain their operations and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 21:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931940
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-BE701-2039
|Filename:
|DOD_110467728
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 356th Quartermaster Company Provides Essential Supplies During XCTC, by SGT Justin Martin, SGT Marc Morgenstern and SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
