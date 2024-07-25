356th Quartermaster Company Provides Essential Supplies During XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 356th Quartermaster Company work diligently in the Brigade Support Area (BSA) at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 26, 2024, supplying food, water and ice to soldiers in the field during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise. This effort ensured that soldiers in the field had the necessary provisions to sustain their operations and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas)