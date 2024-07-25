This series of multimedia shorts outline the Mission Deltas of Space Operations Command, United States Space Force, current as of July 2024. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 18:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|931936
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-WA228-1263
|Filename:
|DOD_110467706
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Digital Trading Cards: Space Base Delta 2, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.