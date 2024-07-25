Women of the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Malaysian Air Force exchange insights on the challenges and triumphs of women in military leadership during the inaugural Female Leader Engagement Program at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, July, 24, 2024. This groundbreaking initiative aims to strengthen the State Partnership Program by empowering women to play a pivotal role in fostering closer ties between the United States and Malaysia.
Includes soundbite over video from Col. Carrie Wentzel, Director of Staff of the Washington Air National Guard and Kol Norizan Binti Wahab, Chief Women Officer, Royal Malaysian Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 18:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931927
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-XJ318-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110467581
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|KUALA LUMPUR, MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Ever US-Malaysia Female Leader Engagement Program, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.