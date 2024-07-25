First Ever US-Malaysia Female Leader Engagement Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women of the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Malaysian Air Force exchange insights on the challenges and triumphs of women in military leadership during the inaugural Female Leader Engagement Program at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, July, 24, 2024. This groundbreaking initiative aims to strengthen the State Partnership Program by empowering women to play a pivotal role in fostering closer ties between the United States and Malaysia.



Includes soundbite over video from Col. Carrie Wentzel, Director of Staff of the Washington Air National Guard and Kol Norizan Binti Wahab, Chief Women Officer, Royal Malaysian Air Force.