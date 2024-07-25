B-Roll: 3rd MAW Marines complete flight deck qualifications aboard USS Tripoli

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW, conduct flight deck qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 16, 2024. Joint training between 3rd MAW squadrons and the Tripoli in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations enabled the amphibious assault ship to conduct Mobility Air Qualifications and 3rd MAW squadrons to maintain currency required for amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)