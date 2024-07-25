Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931908" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, and the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, collaborating for arrival of a KC-135 Stratotanker, two F-16 Fighting Falcons and hot-pit refueling during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)