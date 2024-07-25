Buffalo 204 Filling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of the old commercial shipping slip 3 being filled with dredged sediment from the Buffalo River as part of the 204 project to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, Buffalo, New York, July 24, 2024. The slip, at Wilkeson Pointe, will be filled with sediment from three dredging cycles, taking place every two years. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)