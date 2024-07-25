Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo 204 Filling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the old commercial shipping slip 3 being filled with dredged sediment from the Buffalo River as part of the 204 project to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, Buffalo, New York, July 24, 2024. The slip, at Wilkeson Pointe, will be filled with sediment from three dredging cycles, taking place every two years. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931902
    VIRIN: 240724-A-MC713-2001
    Filename: DOD_110467302
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo 204 Filling, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    dredged material
    204

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download