B-roll of the old commercial shipping slip 3 being filled with dredged sediment from the Buffalo River as part of the 204 project to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, Buffalo, New York, July 24, 2024. The slip, at Wilkeson Pointe, will be filled with sediment from three dredging cycles, taking place every two years. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931902
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-MC713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467302
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo 204 Filling, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.