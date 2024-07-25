Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Annual Training, 2024

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, 210th Engineer Detachment, and 1st Detachment, 262nd Engineer Construction Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), conduct annual training by assisting with two infrastructure projects March 28-29 at Fort Devens, Devens, Massachusetts, and May 31 to June 14, 2024, in Brewer, Maine.

    By cutting down trees and removing brush alongside a mortar range at Fort Devens for safety, and by performing site-work and building a structure on a new pistol and rifle range for the Brewer Police Department, the NHARNG engineers were able to train on mission-essential tasks to maintain deployment readiness while simultaneously performing work that assisted public agencies in New England.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    (Drone footage courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Joe Frazier, a horizontal construction engineer in the 185th Engineer Support Company, Maine Army National Guard)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:56
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

