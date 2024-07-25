Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    07.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, and the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, collaborating for arrival of a KC-135 Stratotanker, two F-16 Fighting Falcons and hot-pit refueling during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931891
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-QU148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110467123
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PR

    This work, Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico, by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Caribbean Fox

