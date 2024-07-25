B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, and the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, collaborating for arrival of a KC-135 Stratotanker, two F-16 Fighting Falcons and hot-pit refueling during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931891
|VIRIN:
|240723-Z-QU148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467123
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico, by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.