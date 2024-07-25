video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This animation shows Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's social media and website information. This motion graphic was created on May 20, 2024, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The motion graphic is a product in support of Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton’s initiative to encourage the surrounding community to stay informed on what’s happening at Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic created by LCpl. Alicia Shores)