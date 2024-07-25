Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton's Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alicia Shores 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    This animation shows Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's social media and website information. This motion graphic was created on May 20, 2024, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The motion graphic is a product in support of Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton’s initiative to encourage the surrounding community to stay informed on what’s happening at Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic created by LCpl. Alicia Shores)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931888
    VIRIN: 240520-M-BI633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110467007
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton's Social Media, by LCpl Alicia Shores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    social media
    commercial
    Pendleton website
    Camp Pendleton info

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download