National Hire a Vet Day: Jake Jacobs thrives as MICC’s new acquisition operations specialist

#NationalHireaVetDay is July 25! Meet Jake Jacobs, a proud Army veteran and new Acquisition Operations Specialist here at the MICC headquarters. With his military background, Jake is excelling in his new role. Watch as he shares his unique contributions and highlights the immense value veterans bring to the workforce. #ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe