#NationalHireaVetDay is July 25! Meet Jake Jacobs, a proud Army veteran and new Acquisition Operations Specialist here at the MICC headquarters. With his military background, Jake is excelling in his new role. Watch as he shares his unique contributions and highlights the immense value veterans bring to the workforce. #ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 14:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931887
|VIRIN:
|240724-O-HP256-5041
|Filename:
|DOD_110467004
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Hire a Vet Day: Jake Jacobs thrives as MICC’s new acquisition operations specialist, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.