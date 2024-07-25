Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hire a Vet Day: Jake Jacobs thrives as MICC’s new acquisition operations specialist

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    #NationalHireaVetDay is July 25! Meet Jake Jacobs, a proud Army veteran and new Acquisition Operations Specialist here at the MICC headquarters. With his military background, Jake is excelling in his new role. Watch as he shares his unique contributions and highlights the immense value veterans bring to the workforce. #ArmyPossibilities #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931887
    VIRIN: 240724-O-HP256-5041
    Filename: DOD_110467004
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Veteran
    Careers
    Military
    Army
    Mission and Installation Contracting Command

