Iowa Army Guard Soldiers take part in sling load ops at XCTC

Soldiers with Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion and Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, both Iowa Army National Guard units, conduct a sling load training exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 19, 2024. The XCTC rotation included over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment.