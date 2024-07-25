Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Army Guard Soldiers take part in sling load ops at XCTC

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion and Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, both Iowa Army National Guard units, conduct a sling load training exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 19, 2024. The XCTC rotation included over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Army Guard Soldiers take part in sling load ops at XCTC, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    iowa army national guard
    xctc

