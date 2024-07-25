Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve -- Maj. Victoria Snow, Air Force Test Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Maj. Victoria Snow, Command Evaluator, Air Force Test Center, talks about what motivates her to serve at the EAA Spirit of Aviation 2024 Airshow, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 931851
    VIRIN: 240726-F-XX999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110465933
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve -- Maj. Victoria Snow, Air Force Test Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Why I Serve
    Special Events
    People of AFMC
    ValueofService

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download