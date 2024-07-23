U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Loggins, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, demonstrates how to clear a room with Spc. Julian Denbow, a military police officer also assigned to the 8th MP Brigade, to Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers assigned to Command Headquarters at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 24, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
This work, US Army Soldier demonstrates room-clearing tactics in PNG, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Ocean
Military Police
Independent State of Papua New Guinea (Papua New Guinea)