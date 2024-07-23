US Army Soldier demonstrates room-clearing tactics in PNG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931831" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Loggins, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, demonstrates how to clear a room with Spc. Julian Denbow, a military police officer also assigned to the 8th MP Brigade, to Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers assigned to Command Headquarters at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 24, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)