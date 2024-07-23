Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Soldier demonstrates room-clearing tactics in PNG

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Loggins, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, demonstrates how to clear a room with Spc. Julian Denbow, a military police officer also assigned to the 8th MP Brigade, to Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers assigned to Command Headquarters at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 24, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 05:27
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG

