Marines Improve Small Unit Leadership, Weapons Proficiency During Korea Viper 24.2

U.S. Marines execute Korea Viper 24.2 at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, May 27-June 25, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Breach performed by Nico Maximilian)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 04:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|KR
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
