Members of Task Force Alamo engage in force on force operations during their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, La. July 25, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and force on force confrontations that help sharpen skills and maintain unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team has trained at JRTC.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 22:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931810
|VIRIN:
|240725-Z-EJ376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110465355
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Alamo React to Contact, by CPT Ehren Castle and SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.