CMC and SMMC Visit Range 205

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps and Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, watch 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a platoon live-fire event on range 205 as a part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 23, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)
