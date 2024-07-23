910th ESC Alcantra Road Realignment project A-Roll (Sgt. Dylan Lundquist)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Dylan Lundquist, a squad leader and horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company



Description: Alaska Army National Guard horizontal construction engineers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company execute the Alcantra Road Realignment project as part of their annual training July 23, 2024. The AKARNG 910th ESC Soldiers conducted earthwork operations to improve vehicle and personnel access to the Alcantra Armory complex in Wasilla, Alaska.