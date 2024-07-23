Alaska Army National Guard horizontal construction engineer Soldiers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company conduct earthwork operations to improve the vehicle and personnel access to the Alcantra Army complex, July 22, 2024. The month-long project will be executed as part of the 910th ESC's annual training from July 21 to August 20, 2024 (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931797
|VIRIN:
|240722-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110465144
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 910th Engineer Support Company Alcantra Road Realignment project B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineer, Construction, Facilities, & Equipment