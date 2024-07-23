910th Engineer Support Company Alcantra Road Realignment project B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guard horizontal construction engineer Soldiers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company conduct earthwork operations to improve the vehicle and personnel access to the Alcantra Army complex, July 22, 2024. The month-long project will be executed as part of the 910th ESC's annual training from July 21 to August 20, 2024 (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)