U.S. Marines 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division and Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a cargo drop during air delivery operations as part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 20, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931790
|VIRIN:
|240720-M-TR167-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110464846
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CLB-2 Conducts Air Delivery Operations During SLTE 5-24, by LCpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
