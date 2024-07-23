Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V 1/2 Conducts Range 205 for SLTE 5-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a platoon live-fire event on range 205 as a part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 22-23, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931784
    VIRIN: 240724-M-TR167-1004
    Filename: DOD_110464782
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, V 1/2 Conducts Range 205 for SLTE 5-24, by LCpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modernization
    MAGTFTC
    USMCNews
    Force Design
    IBX
    SLTE 5-24

