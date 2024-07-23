U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a platoon live-fire event on range 205 as a part of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 22-23, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931784
|VIRIN:
|240724-M-TR167-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110464782
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, V 1/2 Conducts Range 205 for SLTE 5-24, by LCpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
