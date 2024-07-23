333rd TRS partners with 39th IOS

The 333rd Training Squadron partnered with 39th Information Operation Squadron Detachment 2 during the XCOMM capstone on Keesler Air Force Base to operationalize training. The partnership gives new officers from the 333rd TRS the opportunity to lead Airmen in a training environment and Airmen from the 39th IOS gain experience working with officers before getting to the operational field. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|07.25.2024
|07.25.2024 17:34
|Video Productions
|931782
|240725-F-NO318-1001
|DOD_110464694
|00:05:29
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
