    333rd TRS partners with 39th IOS

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing

    The 333rd Training Squadron partnered with 39th Information Operation Squadron Detachment 2 during the XCOMM capstone on Keesler Air Force Base to operationalize training. The partnership gives new officers from the 333rd TRS the opportunity to lead Airmen in a training environment and Airmen from the 39th IOS gain experience working with officers before getting to the operational field. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:34
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    This work, 333rd TRS partners with 39th IOS, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81TRW
    SrA Trenten Walters
    39IOS

