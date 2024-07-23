333rd TRS partners with 39th IOS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 333rd Training Squadron partnered with 39th Information Operation Squadron Detachment 2 during the XCOMM capstone on Keesler Air Force Base to operationalize training. The partnership gives new officers from the 333rd TRS the opportunity to lead Airmen in a training environment and Airmen from the 39th IOS gain experience working with officers before getting to the operational field. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)