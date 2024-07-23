Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-153rd Cavalry Soldiers recon Camp Shelby

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers of 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, conducts an area recon patrolling exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 24, 2024. They are Florida Guard members mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (Footage shot by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931769
    VIRIN: 240724-Z-XD814-1021
    Filename: DOD_110464497
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-153rd Cavalry Soldiers recon Camp Shelby, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise
    FLNG XCTC
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    Florida XCTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download