Soldiers of 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, conducts an area recon patrolling exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 24, 2024. They are Florida Guard members mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (Footage shot by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931769
|VIRIN:
|240724-Z-XD814-1021
|Filename:
|DOD_110464497
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-153rd Cavalry Soldiers recon Camp Shelby, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
