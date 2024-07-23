Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Energy - The Cost of Fuel - Captioned

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    What determines the cost of fuel for the U.S. Military Services? Here is the simple direct answer to a very complicated process, ensuring the Services get a stable, reliable product, every time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931741
    VIRIN: 240725-O-GC213-9370
    PIN: 505893-A
    Filename: DOD_110464228
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy - The Cost of Fuel - Captioned, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy
    DLA
    Cost of Fuel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download