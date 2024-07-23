Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chris Estep, Department of Defense, INDO-PACIFIC Security Affairs previews Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III trip to Japan and the Philippines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Chad McNeeley   

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Chris Estep, Department of Defense, INDO-PACIFIC Security Affairs previews Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III trip to Japan and the Philippines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931730
    VIRIN: 240722-D-TT977-1000
    Filename: DOD_110464133
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chris Estep, Department of Defense, INDO-PACIFIC Security Affairs previews Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III trip to Japan and the Philippines, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download