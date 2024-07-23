In this week’s look around the Air Force, leaders speak at the Global Air and Space Chiefs’ Conference in London about collective agility and integrated defense. They also sign a shared vision agreement with the Royal Air Force on 21st century cooperation.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931727
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-WS125-1316
|Filename:
|DOD_110463978
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SLATED - Around the Air Force: Collective Agility, Integrated Defense, Combined Air and Space Power Unit: Air Force TV, by SSgt Jazmin Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
