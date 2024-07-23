Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED - Around the Air Force: Collective Agility, Integrated Defense, Combined Air and Space Power Unit: Air Force TV

    07.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Granger 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, leaders speak at the Global Air and Space Chiefs’ Conference in London about collective agility and integrated defense. They also sign a shared vision agreement with the Royal Air Force on 21st century cooperation.

    07.25.2024
    07.25.2024
    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV 
    Global Air & Space Chiefs’ Conference 2024

