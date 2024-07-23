Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAREX 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Alcala, Sgt. Zachary Johnson, Spc. Gail Sanders and Sgt. Caroline Sauder

    Brig. Gen. Sonya Powell, Commanding General, 87th Training Division, speaks about WAREX at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 24, 2024. WAREX is an annual training exercise that integrates both combat support and combat service support assets to train United States Army Reserve Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgts. Frank Alcala, Caroline Sauder, Zachary Johnson and Spc. Gail Sanders)

    This work, WAREX 2024, by SGT Frank Alcala, SGT Zachary Johnson, SPC Gail Sanders and SGT Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Training
    WAREX
    Exercisenewsday
    87th Training Division

