Brig. Gen. Sonya Powell, Commanding General, 87th Training Division, speaks about WAREX at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 24, 2024. WAREX is an annual training exercise that integrates both combat support and combat service support assets to train United States Army Reserve Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgts. Frank Alcala, Caroline Sauder, Zachary Johnson and Spc. Gail Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931657
|VIRIN:
|240716-A-WN944-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110463273
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WAREX 2024, by SGT Frank Alcala, SGT Zachary Johnson, SPC Gail Sanders and SGT Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.