U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, travel within the Eifel region in Western Germany, as part of the fourth episode of the travel series, Ramstein Road Trips, July 25, 2024. Ramstein Road Trips is a monthly travel series on the Ramstein Air Base official Facebook page and Youtube channel, providing budget-friendly travel options in the local area for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo & Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 09:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|931650
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-VY348-8623
|Filename:
|DOD_110463192
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Road Trips: Mosel-ing down the river, by SSgt John Foister and SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
