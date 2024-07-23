U.S. Army Sgt. Farah Hamouda, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center respiratory therapist, exchanges skills with medical professionals from Force de Defense Nationale du Burundi during a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) from July 17 to Aug 2, 2024, at Hospital Military de Kamenge, Burundi. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 09:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|931636
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-HJ874-6358
|Filename:
|DOD_110463102
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|BUJUMBURA, BI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: Sgt. Farah Hamouda teaches respiratory-related medical skills to Burundians, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.