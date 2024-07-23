National Night Out 2024

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted National Night Out at Nimitz Park on July 20th for the Sasebo community. The event was to promote relationships between the community and the security forces from CFAS and Sasebo. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 21:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931595
|VIRIN:
|240720-N-OR754-1648
|Filename:
|DOD_110462491
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
