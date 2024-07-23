Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out 2024

    JAPAN

    07.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner and Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted National Night Out at Nimitz Park on July 20th for the Sasebo community. The event was to promote relationships between the community and the security forces from CFAS and Sasebo. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 21:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931595
    VIRIN: 240720-N-OR754-1648
    Filename: DOD_110462491
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, National Night Out 2024, by PO3 Colin Lightner and PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Safety
    CFAS
    Community
    JPS

