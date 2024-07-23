Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Martin Roberge, Expeditionary Shipping Coordination Center officer in charge

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Spence 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Lieutenant-Commander Martin Roberge, officer in charge of the Expeditionary Shipping Coordination Center, responsible for Naval Coordination and Guidance for Shipping (NCAGS) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 speaks to the responsibilities and functions of NCAGS at U.S. Coast Guard Base, Honolulu, Hawaii on July 18. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy video by Sergeant Nathan Spence)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 20:19
    Location: US

    partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

