    Aviation Promotional Video

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    A high-intensity promotional video for the U.S. Army's aviation functional area, targeting individuals interested in warrant officer positions and 15 series Military Occupational Specialties (MOS), was released on July 24, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion highlights the diverse career opportunities available to National Guard members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

