A high-intensity promotional video for the U.S. Army's aviation functional area, targeting individuals interested in warrant officer positions and 15 series Military Occupational Specialties (MOS), was released on July 24, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion highlights the diverse career opportunities available to National Guard members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 18:43
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|931581
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-AA072-6070
|Filename:
|DOD_110462222
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Promotional Video, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation
Warrant Officer Candidate
EH-60A Black Hawk