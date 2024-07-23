Aviation Promotional Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A high-intensity promotional video for the U.S. Army's aviation functional area, targeting individuals interested in warrant officer positions and 15 series Military Occupational Specialties (MOS), was released on July 24, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion highlights the diverse career opportunities available to National Guard members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)