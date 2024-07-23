Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Stone returns home after a 63-day deployment in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea

    AT SEA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) returns to its home port, July 24, 2024, in North Charleston, South Carolina. Stone conducted a 63-day patrol in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea in support of homeland defense and counterdrug operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931573
    VIRIN: 240724-G-UK658-3371
    Filename: DOD_110462020
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: AT SEA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Stone
    CGatSea
    CutterLife
    Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758)

