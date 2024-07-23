Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games Summer 2024

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego compete in the Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games. The HQSVC Battalion Atlas Games is a sport and physical competition to build unit cohesion, morale, and esprit de corps within the battalion. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:37
    Video ID: 931549
    VIRIN: 240702-M-DM338-1173
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110461631
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    competition
    MCRD San Diego
    Atlas Games

