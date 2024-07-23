Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games Summer 2024

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego compete in the Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games. The HQSVC Battalion Atlas Games is a sport and physical competition to build unit cohesion, morale, and esprit de corps within the battalion. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931549
|VIRIN:
|240702-M-DM338-1173
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110461631
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
