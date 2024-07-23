Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Flying Training Wing Change of Command Ceremony Broll

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Colonel Peter J. Lee assumes command from Colonel Taylor T. Ferrell on July 12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931534
    VIRIN: 240712-O-YB458-5351
    Filename: DOD_110461491
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Flying Training Wing Change of Command Ceremony Broll, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBSA Randolph
    12 FTW

