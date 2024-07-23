Colonel Peter J. Lee assumes command from Colonel Taylor T. Ferrell on July 12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931534
|VIRIN:
|240712-O-YB458-5351
|Filename:
|DOD_110461491
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Flying Training Wing Change of Command Ceremony Broll, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
