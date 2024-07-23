Washington National Guard Helicopter and crew deploys to support wildland fire fighting efforts in Eastern Washington from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 24, 2024. (U.S. National Guard video from Joseph Siemandel)
|07.24.2024
|07.24.2024 13:20
|B-Roll
|931526
|240724-D-MN117-2825
|DOD_110461320
|00:01:56
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
This work, B-Roll: Washington National Guard Helicopter deploys to support wildland fire fighting efforts, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
