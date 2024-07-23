Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Washington National Guard Helicopter deploys to support wildland fire fighting efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard Helicopter and crew deploys to support wildland fire fighting efforts in Eastern Washington from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 24, 2024. (U.S. National Guard video from Joseph Siemandel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931526
    VIRIN: 240724-D-MN117-2825
    Filename: DOD_110461320
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Washington National Guard Helicopter deploys to support wildland fire fighting efforts, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helicopter
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Wildfire
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download