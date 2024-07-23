Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Pvt Shadrach and Pvt Wilson Name Unveiling

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Fort Belvoir, VA - Medal of Honor name unveiling at the National Museum of the United States Army (NMUSA) Medal of Honor Garden honoring Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson

    2d Ohio Volunteer Infantry in Georgia, 12 April 1862. Andrews' Raiders.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931506
    VIRIN: 240704-A-QK269-1001
    Filename: DOD_110461176
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Medal of Honor Pvt Shadrach and Pvt Wilson Name Unveiling, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOH Shadrach-Wilson

