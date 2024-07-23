Col. Christopher A. Kennebeck, lead special trial counsel of the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony July 19 at the Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton, Va.
Army promotes Office of Special Trial Counsel leader to brigadier general
