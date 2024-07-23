Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army promotes Office of Special Trial Counsel leader to brigadier general

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Office of Special Trial Counsel

    Col. Christopher A. Kennebeck, lead special trial counsel of the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony July 19 at the Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton, Va.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931502
    VIRIN: 240719-A-A0501-2001
    Filename: DOD_110461097
    Length: 00:44:12
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

