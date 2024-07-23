Outboxing our opponents – NATO’s battlegroup in Estonia - IT

Soldiers from NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Estonia have been tested on their fighting spirit, not on the battlefield but in a boxing ring. The battlegroup recently hosted an event for amateur boxers from France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
In the audience sat over 1,000 French and UK soldiers, 500 soldiers from Estonia and 500 US military personnel. It’s the first time the battlegroup has organised an event on such a scale. Twelve bouts of boxing took place between the various participating countries. The spectacle, demonstrating strength and unity, was held at the Rakvere Sports Stadium.
NATO has multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – demonstrating the resolve and readiness of Allies to defend Alliance territory and populations.
LT COL JAMES FERN
Commanding Officer, Battlegroup Estonia
“We’re in Estonia at a NATO boxing exhibition.
Three nations are being represented, the United Kingdom, France and the United States. “
LT COL JAMES FERN
Commanding Officer, Battlegroup Estonia
“It’s all about the fighting spirit of our battlegroup.
There are a lot of crossovers between boxing and being a high-quality soldier.
Not just the physical attributes but the ability to take a punch, to get up and to go again. To know when to step forwards, to know when to back off, to know how to use your tactical ability to outwit and outbox an opponent.”
