    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct MK 19 qualifications range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Alcala and Sgt. Zachary Johnson

    Exercise News Day

    FORT MCCOY, WI., UNITED STATES- U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct MK 19 grenade launcher range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Fort McCoy hosts WAREX, a training exercise which brings Army Reserve units all around the nation to conduct war-like exercises to ensure readiness across the ranks. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Frank Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931496
    VIRIN: 240716-A-WN944-1001
    Filename: DOD_110460976
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Exercisenewsday
    303rd MP Co.
    87 Training Division
    444th Med Det

