Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leap Fest 173rd Paratrooper Interviews (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    1st Lt. Angelea Lance and Sgt. Kaity Andersen, U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st and 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, respond to questions regarding LEAPFEST during an interview, July 24, 2024, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy.

    The purpose of LEAPFEST is to promote the camaraderie and Esprit de Corps of the Airborne Soldier through international competition. The competition is routinely attended by representatives from Allied Foreign Militaries, as well as from the US Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931492
    VIRIN: 240724-A-GT094-2315
    Filename: DOD_110460944
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leap Fest 173rd Paratrooper Interviews (B-Roll), by SGT Mariah Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    Italy

    Airborne operations

    United States Army

    Paratrooper

    TAGS

    paratrooper
    Airborne
    173rd
    LeapFest
    jump masters
    skysoldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download