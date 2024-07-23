B-roll of two B-52H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., alongside fighter jets from Romania and Finland, doing a flyover demonstration in support of Bomber Task Force deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. U.S. service members in Europe continue to promote global peace alongside Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931480
|VIRIN:
|240721-A-TM140-7190
|Filename:
|DOD_110460862
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Showcase NATO Unity at MKAB, by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.