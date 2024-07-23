Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Showcase NATO Unity at MKAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.21.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-roll of two B-52H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., alongside fighter jets from Romania and Finland, doing a flyover demonstration in support of Bomber Task Force deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. U.S. service members in Europe continue to promote global peace alongside Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931480
    VIRIN: 240721-A-TM140-7190
    Filename: DOD_110460862
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Showcase NATO Unity at MKAB, by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Department of Defense (DoD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download