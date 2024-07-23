U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Showcase NATO Unity at MKAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of two B-52H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., alongside fighter jets from Romania and Finland, doing a flyover demonstration in support of Bomber Task Force deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. U.S. service members in Europe continue to promote global peace alongside Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)