Port Operations close out DEFENDER 24

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 838th Transportation Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 14, and contractors load vehicles and equipment onto the ARC INTEGRITY vessel at the port for redeployment to close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 24 exercise in Kemi, Finland, July 10-11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
