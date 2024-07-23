Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port Operations close out DEFENDER 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEMI, FINLAND

    07.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 838th Transportation Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 14, and contractors load vehicles and equipment onto the ARC INTEGRITY vessel at the port for redeployment to close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 24 exercise in Kemi, Finland, July 10-11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931479
    VIRIN: 240711-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110460836
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: KEMI, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    NCHB-14
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download